Follow these easysteps and make perfect hard-boiled eggs every time
Knowing how to boil an egg to perfection is definitely something you can learn through trial and error. But why risk repeated failures when we’ve got the solution to hard-boiled egg mastery right here? Follow these steps and get your perfectly boiled egg in a few minutes.
A hard-boiled egg has particular characteristics in the culinary world, even though the phrase "hard-boiling" is commonly used to describe any method that involves cooking an egg in boiling water.
After lowering your egg into a pot of cold water, bring the water to a boil. Once the water has reached a rolling boil, turn off the heat, cover the pan with a lid, and let the egg cook for six to nine minutes in the remaining heat.
Drain the eggs and immediately submerge them in cold water to stop the frying once the timer goes off.
Use a slotted spoon to gently lower the eggs into a big pot of boiling water after bringing it to a boil (this step is essential).
He returns the water to a "controlled boil" or high simmer. The water will take longer to come back to a boil if your pot is too small or there needs to be more water in the eggs, and it will be challenging to tell how long the eggs have been simmering at a constant temperature. The yolk should be firm and bright yellow, and the white should be fully set but not rubbery