Getting children plenty of rest is critical to their physical and mental growth. Sleep affects mood, learning, and overall health, but it can be difficult to settle into a routine. Seven successful steps to develop a healthy sleep habits for children are discussed below.

7 strategies to create healthy sleep routine for kids:

1. Have a Regular Bedtime

Kids live on a schedule. Establishing a consistent bedtime each and every night keeps their body clock ticking in sync and ensures a good night's sleep.

Select a reasonable bedtime according to their age and school timing.

Return to the same time each evening, even on Saturdays and Sundays.

Phase in a change in bedtime if necessary, but not suddenly.

2. Develop a Soothing Pre-Sleep Routine

A soothing bedtime routine tells the body it's time for sleep. Some activities include:

Reading a book together

Listening to soothing music or bedtime stories

Easing stretches or breathing exercises Steer clear of stimulating activities such as watching TV or video games prior to sleep.

3. Restrict Screen Time Before Sleep

Exposure to screens prior to sleep interferes with the production of melatonin, thus making it more difficult for children to fall asleep.

Enforce a "screen curfew" at least one hour prior to bedtime.

Engage quiet, screen-free activities such as drawing or puzzles.

Use soft lighting rather than bright LED screens at night.

4. Make Their Bedding Space Inviting

An organized bedroom is conducive to good sleep. Make sure the following:

Cool, dark, and quiet space

Comfortable mattress and pillows

Soft music or white noise if necessary to mask distractions Avoid too much noise and clutter and make it a relaxing space.

5. Make Sure They Get Adequate Physical Activity Throughout the Day

Routine physical exercise will also control sleep patterns. Remind children to:

Play outdoors for a minimum of an hour each day

Participate in sport or movement activities

Steer clear of heavy exercise close to bedtime, as it can disrupt sleep

6. Control Late-Day Snacks and Caffeine

Some foods influence the quality of sleep.

Skip heavy meals and sweet snacks close to bedtime.

Constrain the use of caffeine (found in soft drinks, tea, and chocolate).

Opt for light snacks like warm milk or bananas, which promote relaxation.

7. Teach the Importance of Sleep

Help children understand why sleep is vital and make bedtime a positive experience.

Discuss how sleep helps them grow, learn, and feel energized.

Reinforce bedtime with praise and encouragement rather than punishment.

Lead by example—show them that sleep is a priority in the household.