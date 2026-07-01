Facial Steaming: 6 Reasons Why Your Skin Needs This Monsoon Ritual
Monsoon humidity making your skin oily? Facial steaming is a simple home remedy that helps unclog pores, reduce pimples and blackheads, and give your skin a natural glow. It’s an easy way to keep your skin fresh and clear during humid weather.
It deep cleanses the skin pores
It prevents acne
Pimples pop up when bacteria start growing in your clogged pores. Steaming flushes out the extra oil (sebum) and toxins from your skin. This greatly reduces the chances of you getting acne.
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It improves blood circulation
It easily removes blackheads
It helps skincare products absorb better
Your skin is clean and your pores are open right after steaming. This is the best time to apply your serum, moisturiser, or face pack. The products will go deeper into your skin and give you the best results.
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It reduces stress and provides refreshment
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