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It reduces stress and provides refreshment

Add a few drops of essential oils like lavender or mint to the steam for a great aromatherapy session. It relaxes your facial muscles, melts away the day's stress, and leaves you feeling refreshed. Important note: Steam only 1-2 times a week for 5-10 minutes. Doing it too often can dry out your skin. Always wash your face with cool water after and don't forget to moisturise!