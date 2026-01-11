Better Sleep Techniques: Do This Simple 5-Minute Habit for Deep, Peaceful Sleep
Mindfulness before sleep lowers stress hormones, relaxes the brain, and reduces anxiety. Health experts say it eases fatigue, supports healthy blood pressure, and prepares the body for peaceful rest at night daily.
Even if you try hard, you can't sleep properly
Sleep is vital for health, but many struggle to get it. If you want to sleep well, try meditating for just five minutes before you go to bed at night.
Promotes better sleep
Meditating for five minutes before bed has many health benefits. It calms the brain's emotional center. Quietly meditating with slow breaths resets your brain for better sleep.
Reduces fatigue in the body
It also lowers stress hormones and relaxes the brain. Experts say it gets rid of anxiety and fatigue and helps lower blood pressure. It's said to control emotions and reduce tiredness.
Meditate for at least five minutes
Experts say many face work stress and anxiety. To get rid of these and sleep better, meditating for at least five minutes before bed is key. It helps you sleep comfortably.
This problem also decreases
Meditating for five minutes a day controls your heart rate and lowers blood pressure. It helps the brain enter alpha waves, reducing sudden awakenings and improving your mood.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.