Plastic containers are lightweight and super convenient for daily use. They are perfect for carrying food when you travel or for packing your kids' tiffin boxes. You can find them in all sorts of colours and shapes in the market. But, it's very important to choose BPA-free plastic that is safe for food. You must immediately throw away any plastic dabbas that are scratched, broken, or of poor quality. Also, remember that not all plastic containers are safe to use in a microwave oven.