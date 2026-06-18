School Bags: Cool Picks for Kids Under Rs 500 You Can’t Miss!
Looking for a good school bag for your child under ₹500? We'll tell you what to look for when choosing one. Are waterproof bags a better choice for kids? Let's find out.
Trendy school bag designs
You can find many cool designs on online platforms if you're looking for a trendy school bag on a budget. This red, Ben 10-themed bag is available on Amazon for about ₹299. It has a 20-litre capacity and several compartments. The bag also features cushioned straps, which prevent pressure on a child's shoulders.
60-litre large school bag
A larger school bag is a better option if your child has to carry many books, notebooks, and other essentials. This bag comes with a 60-litre capacity, featuring three large and two small compartments. It's considered suitable for children from the fifth to the tenth standard. You can easily find it for around ₹500.
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Astronaut-themed school bag
Kids these days really love school bags with space, cartoon, and astronaut themes. Both boys and girls can use this black, astronaut-printed bag. It comes with a 25-litre capacity and has multiple compartments. Plus, its wide, cushioned straps make it comfortable to carry for long hours.
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Unicorn print school bag
If you're buying a school bag for a little girl, choose this pink, unicorn-printed backpack. This bag is available on Amazon for about ₹265. It's a medium-sized backpack, perfect for kids from the first to the fifth standard. It has one large compartment, a small pocket, and a separate section to keep a lunch box.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What kind of school bag should a child have?
A school bag should be lightweight, strong, have wide straps, and multiple compartments.
2. Is a waterproof school bag necessary?
Yes, a waterproof bag keeps books and notebooks safe during the rainy season.
3. Can you get a good school bag in the ₹500 range?
Yes, you can easily find many good, trendy, and multi-compartment school bags in the ₹250 to ₹500 range.
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