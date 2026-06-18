If you're buying a school bag for a little girl, choose this pink, unicorn-printed backpack. This bag is available on Amazon for about ₹265. It's a medium-sized backpack, perfect for kids from the first to the fifth standard. It has one large compartment, a small pocket, and a separate section to keep a lunch box.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What kind of school bag should a child have?

A school bag should be lightweight, strong, have wide straps, and multiple compartments.

2. Is a waterproof school bag necessary?

Yes, a waterproof bag keeps books and notebooks safe during the rainy season.

3. Can you get a good school bag in the ₹500 range?

Yes, you can easily find many good, trendy, and multi-compartment school bags in the ₹250 to ₹500 range.