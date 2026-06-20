Deepika Padukone's Simple 3-Step Monsoon Skincare Routine For Healthy, Glowing Skin
Love Deepika Padukone's skin? Today, we bring you her secret to nailing that healthy, plump look pre monsoon to keep irritation at bay. Three steps, three easy methods - let's say hello to a glowing appearance.
Deepika Padukone's skin is to die for!
Deepika Padukone is one of the most stunning and successful actresses in B-town. Her impeccable presence makes millions of hearts beat, and her good looks are just a bonus. She loves to take care of her skin and also owns a skincare brand. Here's decoding her 3-step beauty routine.
Cleanse
Deepika loves to use a hydrating gel cleanser that helps keep the moisture intact. She follows with a cold splash of water on her face or even dunking her face in an ice bowl to help boost blood circulation.
Hydrate
Now this is a crucial step. Deepika swears by a good hydrating toner and serum to lock in the glow and prep her skin for makeup. She follows with a light-weight moisturiser, eye cream, and a lip balm to feel fresh like a daisy.
Protect
She never steps out of her house without a good SPF. It is a vital step to keep harmful UV rays at bay.
Bonus tips!
She loves to use a good lip oil, groom her brows, and also use a good amount of hand cream to complete her skincare regimen.
On the work front
Deepika Padukone's next big project is the action thriller King, where she reunites with Shah Rukh Khan.
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