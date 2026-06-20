Lehenga Designs: Turn Heads Instantly with These 5 Trending Picks!
Planning your wedding look? We answer all your questions! Find out which lehenga colours are trending, what fabrics work best, and how to style them perfectly for any wedding function.
Colourful Lehenga Designs
Every girl wants to look her absolute best during the wedding season. Colourful lehengas are a great way to add a trendy, fresh touch to your style. It's not just about red anymore; shades like magenta, blue, and even multi-coloured lehengas are a huge hit. These stunning combinations with detailed embroidery can make you stand out at any wedding, sangeet, mehndi, or reception. If you want a royal and stylish look this season, check out these latest patterns and colours below.
1. Purple Colour Lehenga
Purple lehengas are currently a top choice for weddings and festive occasions. This colour brings out a sense of royalty, beauty, and grace. You can find lehengas in every shade, from dark purple to light lavender. A purple lehenga with zari, zardozi, or embroidery work will surely make you the star of the party. You can easily style it with gold or silver jewellery.
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2. Blue Colour Lehenga
A blue lehenga is a beautiful and stylish option for the wedding season. Shades like navy blue, royal blue, pastel blue, and sky blue look fantastic on every skin tone. Blue lehengas featuring sequin, zardozi, pearl, or embroidery work are very much in trend right now. You can pair a blue lehenga with diamond, silver, or kundan jewellery for a complete look.
3. Multi-Colour Lehenga
Multi-colour lehengas are a huge hit among women, and they are choosing to wear them for weddings more than ever. These outfits feature a beautiful mix of several colours, which makes them look unique. Lehengas decorated with shades of pink, green, yellow, blue, and purple look absolutely stunning. Designs with mirror work, gota patti, and embroidery are currently trending. You can wear them with simple jewellery or go for bold statement accessories.
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4. Panelled 'Kali' Lehenga
The 'kali' or panelled lehenga is a massive trend among ladies. These lehengas are made by stitching together many panels or 'kalis', which gives them a lot of volume and a magnificent flare. This makes it a great choice for a wedding or sangeet. Panelled lehengas often feature zardozi, gota patti, or mirror work. This design looks beautiful on every body type and gives a very royal feel when worn.
5. Magenta Colour Lehenga
Magenta is a hot favourite in wedding fashion right now. This colour gives off a bright and royal vibe. Lehengas in this shade often come with golden zari, zardozi, and mirror work. You can style it with a contrasting blouse and a designer dupatta. This outfit will look even more spectacular when paired with kundan, polki, or gold jewellery.
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