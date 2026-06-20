Every girl wants to look her absolute best during the wedding season. Colourful lehengas are a great way to add a trendy, fresh touch to your style. It's not just about red anymore; shades like magenta, blue, and even multi-coloured lehengas are a huge hit. These stunning combinations with detailed embroidery can make you stand out at any wedding, sangeet, mehndi, or reception. If you want a royal and stylish look this season, check out these latest patterns and colours below.