Got old tomatoes or sprouted potatoes in the fridge? Don't throw them away! You can easily start your own kitchen garden without spending a single rupee on seeds. Here's how to grow new plants from leftover vegetables.

If you love gardening, you don't need to spend a lot of money. You can grow vegetable plants at home with some simple tips. Many times, vegetables kept in the fridge for too long start to go bad. But you don't have to throw them away! You can use these veggies to create a lush kitchen garden. This means you don't need to buy expensive seeds. Let's find out which vegetables you can easily grow at home.

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Grow plants from ripe tomato slices

You can grow a new plant right from a tomato fruit. Just take a ripe tomato and cut it into thin slices. Place these slices in a pot filled with soil and cover them lightly with more soil. If you water it daily, you'll see small saplings in about 10 to 15 days. Once they get bigger, you can move them to a larger pot, and soon you'll have fresh tomatoes.

Grow a new plant from a potato

Often, old potatoes start sprouting. You can use these to grow a new plant. Just cut the sprouted potato into small pieces and bury them about 3 to 4 inches deep in the soil. Make sure the potato has sprouts on it. Keep the soil slightly damp, and you'll find a new plant coming up in a few weeks.

Grow plants from green chillies

Take out the seeds from a green chilli and let them dry on a plate or a piece of paper. You can dry them in the open air or in the sun. After they are dry, sow them in the soil and water lightly. They will start sprouting in 10 to 20 days, and after a few months, the plants will start producing chillies.

Grow a new plant from capsicum

Capsicum, or Shimla Mirch, can be easily grown at home. For this, take out the seeds from inside the capsicum and dry them. If you plant them in well-draining soil and give them enough sunlight and water, a new plant will come up in some time. This is a fantastic way to grow your own organic vegetables.