The monsoon season often brings a common problem: conjunctivitis. The main signs to watch out for are red, itchy eyes and eyelids that feel stuck together.

During the monsoon, the air gets more humid and dirty water collects everywhere. This creates the perfect breeding ground for bacteria, viruses, and fungi to spread easily. These germs can cause eye infections.

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The most common infection we see during this season is conjunctivitis. You'll know you have it if your eyes become red and itchy, or if your eyelids feel sticky.

Here are some things to keep in mind to avoid eye diseases during the monsoon:

One

The first step in prevention is to wash your hands regularly with soap and water. This simple habit helps stop germs from getting into your eyes when you accidentally touch your face. Touching your eyes with dirty hands will only make an infection worse.

Two

Try to avoid touching or rubbing your eyes. When you rub your eyes, you can directly transfer bacteria and viruses, which greatly increases your risk of getting an infection.

Three

Always use clean towels. Never share personal items like towels, handkerchiefs, or makeup. Keeping your hygiene items separate is a key way to lower the risk of infection.

Four

Wearing sunglasses or regular glasses can protect your eyes. They act as a shield against dust, splashes from dirty water, and airborne germs during the monsoon.

Five

Gently wash your eyes with clean water. It's very important to avoid using any eye drops unless a doctor has prescribed them.

Six

Stay away from swimming in contaminated water. Stagnant pools or rainwater puddles can be full of bacteria and viruses. These can cause serious eye infections, including conjunctivitis.