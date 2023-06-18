Father's Day 2023: 7 memorable quotes to dedicate to your dad

Want to show your father how much you love them? Send these warm messages and quotes to express your gratitude to you father on this special ocassion.

“The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” —Justin Ricklefs

“It is a wise father that knows his own child.” —William Shakespeare



“Fathers just have a way of putting everything together.” —Erika Cosby

“To her, the name of father was another name for love.” —Fanny Fern



No music is so pleasant to my ears as that word―father.” —Lydia Maria Child

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” —Linda Poindexter



“The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” —Dan Pearce

“Fathers, be good to your daughters. You are the god and the weight of her world.” —John Mayer

“Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father.” —Unknown

“One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” —George Herbert“

A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” —Unknown