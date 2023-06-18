Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Father's Day 2023: 7 memorable quotes to dedicate to your dad

    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    Want to show your father how much you love them? Send these warm messages and quotes to express your gratitude to you father on this special ocassion.

    article_image1

    Image: Instagram

    “The power of a dad in a child’s life is unmatched.” —Justin Ricklefs
    “It is a wise father that knows his own child.” —William Shakespeare
     

    article_image2

    Image: Instagram

    “Fathers just have a way of putting everything together.” —Erika Cosby
    “To her, the name of father was another name for love.” —Fanny Fern
     

    article_image3

    Image: Instagram

    No music is so pleasant to my ears as that word―father.” —Lydia Maria Child
    “When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” —Linda Poindexter
     

    article_image4

    Image: Instagram

    “The greatest mark of a father is how he treats his children when no one is looking.” —Dan Pearce
    “Fathers, be good to your daughters. You are the god and the weight of her world.” —John Mayer

    article_image5

    Image: Instagram

    Fathers just have a way of putting everything together.” —Erika Cosby
    “Behind every great daughter is a truly amazing father.” —Unknown

    article_image6

    Image: Instagram

    “One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters.” —George Herbert“
    A father is someone you look up to no matter how tall you grow.” —Unknown

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for June 18 2023 Libra Capricorn scorpio pisces aries taurus gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 18, 2023: Good day for Sagittarius; difficult day for Capricorn, Pisces

    Heres everything you need to know about emotiona monitoring ADC

    Here's everything you need to know about emotional monitoring

    Father's Day 2023: List of qualities shared by fathers and leaders MSW

    Father's Day 2023: List of qualities shared by fathers and leaders

    Here are 7 early signs of recognizing skin cancer

    Here are 7 early signs of recognizing skin cancer

    Daily Horoscope for June 17 2023 Aries gemini libra capricorn leo virgo scorpio gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 17, 2023: Health of Taurus may be affected, good day for Gemini & more

    Recent Stories

    Yoga Day 2023: 7 Asanas to reduce belly fat MSW

    Yoga Day 2023: 7 Asanas to reduce belly fat

    Fathers Day 2023 Wishes images and messages you can share with your amazing dad gcw

    Father's Day 2023: Wishes, images and messages you can share with your amazing dad

    Daily Horoscope for June 18 2023 Libra Capricorn scorpio pisces aries taurus gemini gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 18, 2023: Good day for Sagittarius; difficult day for Capricorn, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for June 18 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 18, 2023

    Special The women of Washington State with a passion for cricket

    The women of Washington State with a passion for cricket

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon