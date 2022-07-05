Wish to wake up early? Here are 5 simple tips for training yourself to get up early

Getting up early takes commitment, but anyone can become an early bird with enough practice.

Getting out of bed in the morning can be challenging because it usually sounds far more enticing to stay in. But getting up early has several advantages for your health, including increased productivity, longer-lasting energy, higher sleep quality, and better focus. Getting up early takes commitment, but anyone can become an early bird with enough practice. Learn some quick tricks to develop the routine of rising early,

1) Sleep early

You might be able to get up earlier each morning if you train your body to go to sleep sooner. The average adult should strive for seven to nine hours of sleep per night; anything less can make it difficult to wake up early.

2) No laptop, no mobile

A better night of sleep can result from "unplugging" from smartphones and laptops around 30 minutes before bed. The Sleep Judge claims that the blue light released from screens might change the amounts of melatonin in your body, making it harder to fall asleep. You may feel happier and more invigorated the next day if you go to bed earlier and avoid using technology. Also Read: From seafood to mushrooms, 5 foods to avoid during monsoon

3) Skip late-night snacks

While some research has indicated that snacking right before bed can help numb any nighttime hunger pangs, other studies have shown that it can result in less pleasant symptoms like acid reflux. Instead of reaching for the snacks, conserve your desire until breakfast because it's simple to mistake hunger for fatigue.

4) Turn off your phone

Before bed, silence your phone's ringtone or put it in "do not disturb" mode. Your sleep cycle will be disturbed if you are woken up in the middle of the night by notifications encouraging you to check your phone. Do yourself a favour and turn off all electronics before bed since that text message or amusing meme will still be there in the morning. Also Read: 5 simple yet effective home remedies to overcome monsoon illnesses

5) Position your alarm across the room

Place your phone or alarm clock across the room from where you are sleeping to prevent missing your alarm. In this manner, you'll have to get out of bed to mute your alarm when it goes off. You won't succumb to the urge to ignore your alarm, so you'll get up and get on the schedule.