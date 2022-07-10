Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: 7 effective, natural ways to detox your body

    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 2:20 PM IST

    Bakrid is enhanced by the aromas of Biryani, kebabs, and sewayi. This auspicious day fills our plates with affection, from a variety of mutton dishes to sheer khurma. While the core of a good dinner is its dessert, practically everyone's guilty pleasure is eating a fatty and calorie-laden supper. Here are 7 ways to detox your body.

    We are all looking forward to the magnificent feast of Eid-al-Adha. Bakrid is enhanced by the aromas of Biryani, kebabs, and sewayi. This auspicious day fills our plates with affection, from a variety of mutton dishes to sheer khurma. While the core of a good dinner is its dessert, practically everyone's guilty pleasure is eating a fatty and calorie-laden supper.

    You may have missed the critical aspect of arranging how to detoxify your body after indulging on all those wonderful meals all this time while you were entirely focused to determining the menu for this big day. Here are 7 ways to detox your body after Eid.

    1. Include more fruits

    Nothing beats the nutrients found in fruits. It might be prudent to replace your one-time supper with a large dish of fruits. It will not only supply you with much-needed nutritional content such as fibre and vitamins, but it will also relieve symptoms such as indigestion and acidity.

    Also Read | Eid-al-Adha 2022: Wishes, images to share with your family and friends on Bakrid

    2. Eat simple meals

    While you are used to having cheat meals, it is time to totally rely on light and uncomplicated meals. For example, oats for breakfast or plain khichdi for lunch. Remember that your cuisine should be less greasy, non-fried, and free of masalas. For a few days, eat simple meals to calm your digestive system.

    3. Control your portions

    You must keep an eye on the amount of food you consume. It is preferable to consume less food more frequently. Keep track of the time and ensure that you eat every two hours, but in moderation.

    Also Read | Eid-al-Adha 2022: From Shami Kebab to Sheer Khurma; 7 dishes you must try to make Bakrid extra special

    4. Drink warm water

    This is one of the most overlooked and underappreciated hints. Water is your saviour when it comes to cleaning out dangerous toxins from the body, so drink enough of it throughout the day. So far, we've been taught that drinking enough water keeps our bodies hydrated, but we've rarely been told that it also assists in appropriate food digestion.

    5. Get adequate sleep

    Apart from detoxing the body, it is also necessary to purify the mind. A complete body cleanse is important. A lot of people underestimate the value of a good night's sleep. While you sleep, your brain also flushes away poisons. As a result, make sure you receive enough sleep at night.

    Also Read | Eid-al-Adha 2022: On Bakra Eid, try these 5 scrumptious mutton biryanis

    6. Eat more probiotics food

    Yogurt is a superfood that is high in probiotics and includes healthy bacteria that aids in digestion and cleanses the digestive tract. Include yoghurt or curd in your everyday diet.

    7. End your day with tea

    Finish the day with a cup of cinnamon or fenugreek tea. Consuming these drinks before night helps to increase the body's metabolism. Aside from that, they aid in the removal of waste from the body by stimulating digestion.

    Also Read: Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Shayari: On Bakrid, share these shayaris with friends, family

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Predictions for July 9 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Predictions for July 9: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope What your sun signs predict for July 9 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope: What your sun signs predict for July 9, 2022

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Trendy mehndi designs for all your ladies on Bakrid RBA

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Trendy Mehendi designs for all you ladies on Bakrid

    What is face blindness prosopagnosia that Brad Pitt claims to be suffering from drb

    What is 'face blindness' prosopagnosia that Brad Pitt claims to be suffering from?

    5 interesting facts about historical Rajeshwar Temple venue of Payal Rohatgi Sangram Singh wedding drb

    5 interesting facts about historical Rajeshwar Temple, venue of Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh’s wedding

    Recent Stories

    Ma Kali's blessings always with India, says PM Modi amid Kaali poster row

    Ma Kali's blessings always with India, says PM Modi amid poster row

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Vince McMahon to meet John Cena for a possible match - Reports-ayh

    WWE: Vince McMahon to meet John Cena for a possible match - Reports

    Webb telescope first images to be made public on July 12 know when and where to check them gcw

    Webb Telescope’s 'first' images to be made public on July 12; Know when and where to check them

    WATCH VIDEO: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, making social media wonder-ayh

    WATCH: Giant Rishabh Pant rises from Sydney waters, making social media wonder

    NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released know how to download other instructions and more gcw

    NEET UG 2022 admit card likely to be released; know how to download, other instructions and more

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    India@75: Story of the Punnapra Vayalar uprising

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon