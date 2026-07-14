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Can you cook chicken and mutton together?

From a purely cooking standpoint, mixing chicken and mutton is not a great idea. Why? Their cooking times are completely different. Chicken cooks really fast. Mutton, being a tougher meat, needs much more time on the stove. If you cook them together, the chicken will turn into a mushy mess by the time the mutton is tender. And if you take the dish off the heat when the chicken is done, the mutton will still be raw. Eating undercooked meat can lead to nasty bacterial infections.