Can You Cook Chicken and Mutton Together? Here’s What Experts Say
In India, we really love our non-veg. Some people are die-hard mutton fans, while others can't get enough of chicken. But have you ever thought about what happens if you cook and eat both meats together? Let's find out if it's a good idea.
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Can you cook chicken and mutton together?
What happens if you eat chicken and mutton together? Impact on digestion:
Health-wise, there's a big difference. Chicken is 'white meat', and mutton is 'red meat'. Our bodies digest light chicken very quickly. Mutton, on the other hand, is packed with more fat and protein, so it takes much longer to digest. When you eat both at the same time, you're putting a huge load on your digestive system. This can cause bloating, gas, and indigestion. Your liver and kidneys also have to work overtime to process the sudden flood of proteins and fats.
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Health experts' suggestions:
Which one do people prefer more?
In India, people prefer chicken way more than mutton. Data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) and other reports show that chicken consumption is rising rapidly. The main reasons are simple: chicken is cheaper, available everywhere, and is a great source of lean protein. Mutton is pricier and heavier to digest, which is why most people prefer eating chicken more regularly.
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So, what's the real story?
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