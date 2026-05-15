Mango Ice Cream: Skip the Splurge, Whip Up Creamy Dessert at Home!
Everyone loves mangoes during summer, right? So, how about making creamy, shop-style mango ice cream right in your own kitchen? You can easily whip up this delicious treat at home instead of spending hundreds of rupees outside.
Boil the milk
Preparing the custard mixture
Making the mango puree
For this ice cream, you'll need two sweet Alphonso mangoes. First, grind 10-12 cashew nuts in a mixer jar to a fine powder—this is the secret to a creamy texture! Then, add the chopped mango pieces to the jar and blend everything into a smooth puree.
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Mix the ice cream mixture
Now, pour the cooled custard-milk mixture into the mango puree. Use the pulse mode on your blender to mix them, stopping to stir in between. This is a good time to taste it. If it's not sweet enough, you can add some more powdered sugar.
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Setting and serving
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