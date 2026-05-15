2 5 Image Credit : Gemini AI

Preparing the custard mixture

Take the quarter cup of milk you set aside and mix in one tablespoon of mango-flavoured custard powder. If you don't have custard powder, cornflour works just as well. Make sure there are no lumps. Pour this mixture into the boiling milk and cook for another three minutes. Once the milk thickens, turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down completely.