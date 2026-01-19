Discover ten protein-rich desserts, each under 150 calories, designed for a healthy eating plan. These options help manage weight, support fitness goals, and curb sweet cravings without excess calories.

Enjoy guilt-free sweet treats with these 10 protein-rich desserts under 150 calories that fit into a healthy eating plan. These options, ranging from Greek yogurt parfaits to protein brownie bites, offer satisfying flavour without excess calories, making them ideal for fitness goals, weight management, or post-workout treats that curb cravings while boosting protein intake.

Greek Yogurt Parfait: Layer low-fat Greek yogurt with fresh berries and a drizzle of honey for a creamy, protein-packed dessert under 150 calories. Packed with antioxidants and probiotics, it’s ideal for satisfying sweet cravings and promoting gut health.

Protein Brownie Bite: Mix chocolate protein powder with cocoa, mashed banana, and egg whites to make mini protein brownies that deliver flavour without heavy calories. The cocoa and fruit add natural sweetness for a satisfying treat.

Greek Yogurt Popsicles: Freeze strained Greek yogurt blended with fruit for refreshing protein-rich popsicles. These easy frozen treats are great for warm days and help keep calories in check.

High-Protein Banana Bites: Slice bananas and dip them in a light protein yogurt mix before chilling for a sweet, satisfying snack. The fruit adds natural sweetness while protein keeps you fuller longer.

Chia Seed Protein Pudding: Combine chia seeds, almond milk, and a scoop of protein powder to make thick, pudding-like dessert cups. Chia seeds provide fibre while protein supports muscle repair.

Protein Mug Cake: Whip up a quick mug cake using oat flour, protein powder and a touch of sweetener in minutes. It satisfies cake cravings with minimal calories and effort.

Frozen Yogurt Bark: Spread low-fat Greek yogurt on a tray, top with berries and nuts, then freeze and break into pieces. This delicious bark has texture and protein for under-150-calorie snacking.

Cottage Cheese Chocolate Dip: Blend low-fat cottage cheese with a dash of cocoa and a natural sweetener for a rich, creamy protein dessert. This surprisingly decadent dip pairs well with fruit or whole-grain crackers.

No-Bake Protein Bars: Mix oats, peanut butter, and protein powder, then roll into bite-size bars. These portable snacks are great for on-the-go energy and sweet tooth satisfaction.

Greek Yogurt Cinnamon Apples: Cook apple slices with a sprinkle of cinnamon and serve warm over Greek yogurt for an autumn-inspired dessert. The apple’s natural sugar and the yogurt’s protein make this a balanced, under-150-cal-treat.