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From ‘Poor-Coloured’ to GI Star: The Fascinating Story of Goa’s Famous Mankurad Mango
Goa’s beloved Mankurad mango, once nicknamed “poor-coloured” by the Portuguese, is now a GI-tagged global sensation known for its rich flavour, premium pricing and deep cultural roots.
Goa’s Summer Gold
Golden-yellow Mankurad mangoes are among Goa’s most treasured summer fruits. Their rich pulp and naturally sweet flavour make them a seasonal favourite across India.
The Portuguese Connection
The famous Mankurad mango was once called “Malcorada” during Portuguese rule in Goa. Over time, the name transformed into the beloved “Mankurad.”
Small Seed, Big Flavour
Mankurad mangoes are prized for their tiny seed and thick, juicy flesh. Many mango lovers believe their taste is unmatched by commercial varieties.
Goa’s GI-Tagged Pride
The Goa Mankurad mango received a prestigious GI tag in 2023. The recognition protects its authenticity and celebrates its unique regional identity.
A Mango With Global Demand
Farmers hope the GI tag will help expand exports of Mankurad mangoes worldwide. The fruit is already attracting strong interest from international buyers.
Why Mankurad Mangoes Cost So Much
Premium-quality Mankurad mangoes can sell at sky-high prices during peak season. Limited supply and huge demand often push rates sharply higher.
Ancient Grafting Traditions
Jesuit priests are believed to have introduced grafting methods in Goa centuries ago. These techniques helped cultivate some of the region’s most famous mango varieties.
A Taste of Goan Nostalgia
For many Goans, Mankurad mangoes are deeply tied to childhood memories and family summers. The arrival of mango season is celebrated with excitement every year.
Grown in Goa’s Coastal Belt
The unique climate and soil of Goa’s coastal regions give Mankurad mangoes their distinct flavour. Local farmers say the terroir makes all the difference.
Protecting Goa’s Mango Legacy
The GI tag ensures only mangoes grown in Goa can officially carry the “Goa Mankurad Mango” name. This helps safeguard local farmers and preserve the fruit’s legacy.