Bright Side Stories: Meet Gujarat Farmer Who Grew 14 Mango Varieties on a Single Tree
A farmer from Gujarat has successfully grown 14 mango varieties on a single tree using grafting techniques. His innovative experiment is helping preserve rare mango species while inspiring people with a unique example of smart farming.
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Famous for Kesar mangoes
Gujarat's Amreli district is famous for its Gir Kesar mangoes. But now, a farmer named Ukabhai Bhatti from Ditala village in Dhari taluk is making news. He has done the unthinkable by successfully growing 14 different mango varieties on just one tree.
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The fragrance of mangoes everywhere
Bhatti used grafting and scientific methods to achieve this feat. During the mango season, his tree is loaded with mangoes of all colours, shapes, and tastes. People from nearby villages and even from far away are coming just to see this amazing sight.
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Kesar, Amrapali, Langra and what not
"The varieties on the tree include Kesar, Amrapali, Langra, Badami, Gulabi, Rasbari, Jamadar, Kala Jamadar, Hapus, and Totapuri," Bhatti says. "I just did it as an experiment, and I'm delighted with the results." He adds that every single variety has its own unique flavour, smell, and look.
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Popular during the Nawabi era
Local residents say that some of these mango types are very rare today, though they were once popular during the Nawabi era. People believe some varieties even came from outside Gujarat. Now, anyone with an interest in farming and horticulture is visiting the village to see this experiment for themselves.
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Advanced grafting method
People say Ukabhai Bhatti spent years researching and experimenting before he could successfully graft so many varieties onto one tree. A normal mango tree produces only one type of fruit, but his hard work shows how advanced grafting methods can bring different varieties together on a single tree.
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What do horticulture experts say?
Horticulture experts are really impressed. They say this experiment will encourage other farmers to try new techniques. More importantly, it will help save rare mango varieties that are slowly disappearing. "This is a top-class example of agricultural research. Efforts like these can save mango varieties that are on the brink of extinction," they commented.
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