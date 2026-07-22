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Wood Care: Turn Your Dull Dining Table Into Stunning Showpiece With This Simple Home Cleaner!
Is your wooden dining table looking old and dull from daily use? Food spills, grease, and stubborn water marks can make it look tired. Here’s how you can easily clean it without harsh chemicals and bring back its brand-new shine.
How to bring back the shine?
How to clean the dining table?
First, you need to get rid of all the dust. Use a soft microfiber cloth and always wipe in the direction of the wood grain. This simple trick removes dust easily and prevents any scratches on the surface.
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2. Homemade cleaning solution
3. Be careful when choosing a cleaner
If you're using a store-bought wood cleaner, make sure it doesn't contain silicone, ammonia, alcohol, or wax. These chemicals can strip the wood's shine over time. Always spray the cleaner on the cloth, not directly onto the table, before wiping.
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Adopt these habits to maintain the table's shine
How to remove stubborn stains?
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