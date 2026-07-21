Copper Cleaning: 5 Quick Hacks to Make Your Vessels Shine Again!
Your copper vessels looking dull and black? Don't waste money on pricey chemicals. You can make them shine like new with simple ingredients you already have in your kitchen.
Copper Vessel Cleaning
Many Indian homes use copper vessels. We've been drinking water from copper pots for generations for its health benefits. But they often turn black or get a green layer over time. No need to spend a bomb on expensive chemicals. The solution is right in your kitchen.
Lemon and Salt
Lemon and salt are the most effective way to clean copper. Just cut a lemon in half, dip it in rock salt, and gently rub it on the vessel. The lemon's citric acid tackles the blackness from oxidation, and the salt scrubs away the stains. Let it sit for 10 minutes, then wash with hot water to see your vessel sparkle.
Furniture Care: Say Goodbye to Water Stains on Wood With These 2 Simple Tricks!
Vinegar and Baking Soda Mix
For vessels that haven't been cleaned in ages and are very dirty, a vinegar and baking soda mix works wonders. Make a paste, apply it all over the vessel, and leave it for 10 minutes. Then, scrub with a soft cloth and wash. The dirt will vanish. But remember, don't use hard things like steel scrubbers. They will scratch the surface of your vessel.
Soaked Tamarind
Next up is tamarind, a staple in our traditional cooking and a champion at removing stubborn stains. Soak a small piece of tamarind in warm water. Apply this pulp on the vessel and let it sit for 15 minutes. Then, scrub with a soft scrubber, and even old stains will disappear.
Almirah Cleaning: Stubborn Stains Gone Easy, Tricks That Actually Work!
Wheat Flour, Salt, Vinegar Paste
Similarly, a paste of wheat flour, salt, and vinegar acts as a great natural polish. Apply this paste, wait for 15 minutes, and then wipe it off to see your vessel shine like new. For a light tarnish, you can also apply tomato juice, leave it for 10 minutes, and then wash it off for good results.
Daily Maintenance is Also Important
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.