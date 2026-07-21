Water Tank Cleaner: When buying, you must check the length of the pole, the quality of the hose pipe, and the sturdiness of the brush.

Submersible Pump: When you buy a pump, pay attention to its power, water removal speed, and how much electricity it uses.

Safety Guidelines: The submersible pump runs on electricity, so when using it in water, you must make sure there is no electric leakage. It's essential to use good quality, branded wires and safety switches (like GFCI/ELCB).

Maintenance & Storage: After you finish cleaning the tank, wash the cleaner brush and pump with fresh water, let them dry, and then store them. This will increase the life of your gadgets.

Budget & Warranty: These tools are available at various prices in the market. Before buying online or from a store, it's a good idea to compare the product warranty and check customer reviews.