Silver Cleaning: Say Goodbye to Black Tarnish With This Easy Trick Instantly!
Is your favourite silver ring looking dull and black? Don't rush to the jeweller just yet! We've got some super easy home remedies to make it sparkle like new, right in your home.
Super Tips to Make Your Silver Ring Shine Like New
In India, with gold prices always climbing, many of us love our silver jewellery. Silver rings are a favourite for both men and women, worn for style, faith, or health. But over time, things like sweat, soap, and pollution can make them look black and dull. No need to worry! You don't have to spend money at a jewellery shop. We'll show you some simple tricks to make your silver ring shine like new in minutes, using things you already have at home.
1. The Toothpaste Magic
1. The Toothpaste Magic
Your regular white toothpaste works wonders as a cleaner. Just apply a small amount on the ring and gently scrub with an old, soft toothbrush. Rinse with warm water and wipe with a dry cloth for an instant shine.
2. The Aluminium Foil + Baking Soda Trick
Line a small bowl with aluminium foil and pour in some hot water. Add a spoon of baking soda and a pinch of rock salt. Let your tarnished ring soak in this mix for 5 minutes. A chemical reaction will remove the blackness, making your ring look brand new.
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3. Lemon Juice and Salt
3. Lemon Juice and Salt
Lemon's natural acid is great for cutting through grime on silver. Mix one spoon of lemon juice with half a spoon of salt. Dip your ring in this mixture and rub it gently before washing. The dullness will vanish, and it will start sparkling.
4. Dishwashing Liquid Soap
For light blackness and oily residue, just mix a few drops of dishwashing liquid in warm water. Soak the ring for 10 minutes, then clean it with a brush and wipe it dry. Your ring will be sparkling clean.
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Extra Tips to Maintain Your Silver Ring
It's a good idea to remove your ring while bathing or washing clothes to avoid direct contact with soaps and chemicals.
When you're not wearing it, store the ring in an airtight plastic cover or box to prevent it from turning black.
You can also use a special Silver Polishing Cloth, which is available in the market, for easy cleaning.
Important Note: A silver ornament turning black is not a sign that it's fake. It's just a natural process. Silver reacts with the sulfur in the air, and that's what causes the change in colour.
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