It's a good idea to remove your ring while bathing or washing clothes to avoid direct contact with soaps and chemicals.

When you're not wearing it, store the ring in an airtight plastic cover or box to prevent it from turning black.

You can also use a special Silver Polishing Cloth, which is available in the market, for easy cleaning.

Important Note: A silver ornament turning black is not a sign that it's fake. It's just a natural process. Silver reacts with the sulfur in the air, and that's what causes the change in colour.