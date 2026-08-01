1. Never use boiling water first: Always place eggs in cold water and then heat them up slowly.

2. Add a pinch of salt: A little salt in the water can help the egg white from leaking out too much if a crack does appear.

3. A teaspoon of vinegar helps: Some people add a bit of vinegar to the water. It helps the egg white solidify quickly if it starts to leak.

4. Don't over-boil: Cook on a medium flame for 9–12 minutes for the perfect texture.

5. Give them space: Don't overcrowd the pot. If eggs are too close, they can bump into each other and crack.

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