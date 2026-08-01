Egg Boiling Tips: Stop Cracks for Good With This Ice Cube Hack!
Are you tired of your eggs cracking every time you boil them? Well, there's a simple kitchen hack for that. Cooking experts say a single ice cube can solve this problem and give you perfectly boiled eggs every single time.
Why do eggs crack while boiling?
When you drop a cold egg straight from the fridge into boiling water, the sudden temperature change, or 'thermal shock', can cause the shell to crack. They also break if they bump against each other in the pot.
The Ice Cube Hack: Before boiling, just place the eggs in a bowl of ice-cold water for 3 to 5 minutes. This simple step helps the egg's temperature adjust slowly, reducing the risk of cracking. After this, put the eggs in a pot with cool water and then bring it to a boil.
Ice cubes are useful even after boiling
Once your eggs are boiled, immediately transfer them to a bowl of ice-cold water for 5 minutes. This 'ice bath' does wonders! It makes the shell super easy to peel, so you get a smooth, undamaged egg. It also prevents that ugly green ring from forming around the yolk and even improves the taste and texture.
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A few more useful tips
1. Never use boiling water first: Always place eggs in cold water and then heat them up slowly.
2. Add a pinch of salt: A little salt in the water can help the egg white from leaking out too much if a crack does appear.
3. A teaspoon of vinegar helps: Some people add a bit of vinegar to the water. It helps the egg white solidify quickly if it starts to leak.
4. Don't over-boil: Cook on a medium flame for 9–12 minutes for the perfect texture.
5. Give them space: Don't overcrowd the pot. If eggs are too close, they can bump into each other and crack.
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So, does this hack actually work?
Let's be real, will this hack work 100% of the time? We can't guarantee that no egg will ever crack again. Factors like the egg's quality and shell thickness also play a part. However, starting the boiling process with cold water and giving the eggs an ice bath afterwards are methods widely recommended by cooking experts.
The bottom line: This simple ice cube trick can definitely help you get perfectly boiled eggs with shells that peel off cleanly. Give it a try next time you're in the kitchen!
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