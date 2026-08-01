The court should have no discrimination—rich or poor, caste, religion, or colour. Black is seen as a colour that doesn't show any emotion or bias. It's considered neutral, calm, and dignified. The main goal of this uniform is to show that everyone is equal before the law. A lawyer shouldn't show off their wealth or status; the black robe ensures everyone has the same identity in court.

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