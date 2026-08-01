Legal Dress Code: Real Reason Lawyers Wear Black Coat Might Surprise You!
Ever wondered why Indian judges and lawyers wear black robes? This piece explores the rich history, colonial roots, and symbolic meaning behind this legal tradition, tracing its journey from England to Indian courts today.
Why Judges and Lawyers Wear Black Coats
In our country, judges and lawyers stick to black robes instead of other colours. Ever thought about why? There's a long history and some solid reasons behind it. This isn't just a uniform; it's a symbol of justice, dignity, and equality. Let's break down the reasons why they wear the black robe.
The Death of Queen Mary II
The story starts in 1694. When Queen Mary II of England passed away, King William III ordered all court members to wear black robes to mourn her death. The order was officially cancelled after the mourning period, but the practice stuck around and became a tradition. Lawyers kept wearing the black robe for its dignified look, and it became the official legal uniform in 1697.
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All are equal before the law
The court should have no discrimination—rich or poor, caste, religion, or colour. Black is seen as a colour that doesn't show any emotion or bias. It's considered neutral, calm, and dignified. The main goal of this uniform is to show that everyone is equal before the law. A lawyer shouldn't show off their wealth or status; the black robe ensures everyone has the same identity in court.
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The dignity and honesty of the color black
Black is seen as a symbol of dignity, authority, duty, and dedication. When a lawyer wears the black robe, they are expected to set aside their personal likes and dislikes. It shows they fully accept the responsibility of upholding justice. Just like Lady Justice is blindfolded, lawyers and judges shouldn't see a person's background. This robe reflects that everyone is the same in the eyes of the law.
Black robe with white neckband
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