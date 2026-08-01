Parotta Salna Recipe: Bring Street-Style Magic Into Your Kitchen!
Struggling to get that perfect, thick salna for your parottas, just like the one from the roadside shop? We've got you covered. Here are some easy secret tips to make a hotel-style parotta salna that's full of flavour and has the perfect texture.
The Unforgettable Roadside Parotta Salna:
The Right Way to Sauté Onions and Tomatoes:
Don't chop the onions finely; slice them thinly lengthwise. First, you need to fry the onions in oil until they turn a light golden brown. Only then should you add the tomatoes. Cook the tomatoes until they become completely mushy and the oil starts to separate. This step gives the salna its rich colour and thickness.
Homemade Ghee: No Malai at Home? This Curd Trick Saves the Day!
The Poppy Seed and Cashew Paste:
The Aromatic Contribution of Kalpasi:
For the tempering (tadka), you must skip mustard and urad dal. Instead, use bay leaf, cloves, cardamom, and fennel seeds. But the most important ingredient is a small amount of 'kalpasi' or black stone flower. This kalpasi is the main thing that gives the parotta salna its authentic roadside aroma.
Fish Fry: Make Restaurant-Style Katla Delicacy at Home for Just Rs 30!
Vegetables and Besan Slurry:
Boiling Time and Water Quantity:
Mint and Coriander:
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.