Egg Rice: Leftover Chicken 65 Oil? Make a Street-Style Masterpiece!
Don't just throw away the oil after frying Chicken 65! That masala-packed oil is liquid gold. We'll show you how to use it to whip up a super tasty and spicy egg rice in no time.
Egg Rice:
Don't waste the aroma:
The oil from frying chicken already has the essence of chilli, ginger-garlic, and masalas. This means you don't need to add a lot of extra spices. The oil itself gives the rice a natural reddish colour and a fantastic aroma.
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How to sauté onions:
The right way to add eggs:
Push the onions to one side of the pan. Now, add a little oil in the middle and crack the eggs into it. Once the eggs are half-cooked, start scrambling them lightly. Make sure to keep the pieces a bit large so you can taste the egg properly in the rice.
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Fluffy, separated rice:
Secret flavour-boosting trick:
Stir-fry on high flame and serve:
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