Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Earth once possessed Saturn-like rings, scientific study reveals

    A recent scientific study has revealed that Earth once possessed rings similar to Saturn's approximately 460 million years ago. Learn about this fascinating discovery and its implications for understanding Earth's history.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 1:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    Saturn, one of the most beautiful planets in our solar system, is renowned for its stunning ring system. Have you ever wondered what Earth would look like if it also had rings like Saturn? What would be the implications?

    article_image2

    A new study suggests that Earth, too, once possessed rings, although they are no longer visible today. Published in Earth & Planetary Science Letters, the research indicates that these rings existed around 460 million years ago and persisted for millions of years. Scientists believe these rings may have influenced Earth's climate.

    article_image3

    Geologist Andrew Tomkins from Monash University, in a study published last week in Earth & Planetary Science Letters, stated, "My colleagues and I have uncovered evidence suggesting that Earth may have once had rings. This finding could potentially solve several mysteries surrounding our planet's history. Around 466 million years ago, Earth experienced a significant number of meteorite impacts." Scientific evidence supports this claim, as it led to the formation of numerous craters on Earth's surface. We have found evidence of this in Europe, China, and Russia, where limestone deposits contain abundant meteorite debris. These sedimentary bands hold fragments of meteorites that were exposed to cosmic radiation for a shorter duration compared to meteorites falling today. During this period, numerous tsunamis also occurred, as evidenced by the presence of sedimentary elements. Scientists believe these characteristics are interconnected.

    article_image4

    "To understand the distribution of 21 meteorite impact craters, we utilized models of Earth's tectonic plate movements, which revealed the locations where these craters formed during the time of impact," explained Andrew Tomkins. "It was observed that all the craters were located near the equator, with none found near the poles." Scientists believe that these craters have either shrunk in size or been obscured by events like tsunamis, rendering Earth's rings invisible today.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully NTI

    8 Proven strategies to secure a fully funded international scholarship successfully

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches NTI

    5 Yummy and nutritious parathas perfect for kids' school lunches

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival NTI

    Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Significance, rituals, muhurat, and aarti details for the festival

    Signs your child may be experiencing anxiety: Key indicators to watch for NTI

    Signs your child may be experiencing anxiety: Key indicators to watch for

    Check you daily horoscope: September 17, 2024 - Difficult day for Virgo, good day for Sagittarius and more gcw

    Check your daily horoscope: September 17, 2024 - Difficult day for Virgo, good day for Sagittarius and more

    Recent Stories

    Kochi's New 44 km Super Bypass: A Game-Changer for Connectivity anr

    Kochi's New 44 km Super Bypass: A Game-Changer for Connectivity

    Atishi takes the baton: Why is she AAP's CM choice after Arvind Kejriwal? gcw

    Atishi takes the baton: Why is she AAP's CM choice after Arvind Kejriwal?

    When Sherlyn Chopra REVEALED she had to sleep with men for work and money RKK

    When Sherlyn Chopra REVEALED she had to sleep with men for work and money

    Actor Darshan and gang judicial custody extended until Sept 30 in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    BREAKING: Actor Darshan and gang's judicial custody extended until Sept 30 in Renukaswamy murder case

    Number of Indians earning Rs 10 crore annually sees a staggering 63% rise, Rs 5 crore per annum up 49%: Report snt

    Number of Indians earning Rs 10 crore annually sees a staggering 63% rise, Rs 5 crore per annum up 49%: Report

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon