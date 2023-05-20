Dust storm in Delhi: 5 ways to protect yourself from Air pollutants and dust

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air pollution is a factor in global health problems, particularly in urban areas. You may reduce the harm that dust and pollution cause to your health by taking these precautions.

    Let's have a look at some of the steps you can take to avoid facing dust storms, that are on a rise in the country. 

    Purchase air purifiers: Although air purifiers can be pricey, nothing is more vital than your health. One of the simplest and most effective ways to improve indoor air quality and lessen the health risks brought on by household pollution is to invest in an air purifier. Air purifiers can assist you in breathing clean air by significantly reducing the amount of toxins in your area.

    Avoid going for morning walks: Exercise is important, but not when the air we are breathing is contaminated. People should wait until the smog clears before going for walks, jogs, or any other outside exercise. Put an end to these activities during the day.

    Air purifying plants: Aloe vera, ivy, and spider plants are examples of air purifying plants that can be used in homes and workplaces. They lessen indoor pollutants and aid in air purification. Areca plant, Snake plant and money plant are amongst highly recommended by experts.

    Ventilate your bathroom and kitchen: Make sure there is a chimney in the kitchen and an exhaust in the bathroom to prevent indoor air pollution. The air will be recirculated as a result. Few people are aware that pollution indoors sometimes exceeds pollution outdoors.
     

    Wear mask outdoors: Wearing a N95 grade mask, which fits firmly around the mouth and nose so that all air goes through the mask, is one of the simplest safety measures we can take to lessen the impact. In reality, a simple surgical mask provides no defence against airborne contaminants and pathogens.

    Encourage a healthy diet: A nutritious diet that is balanced and full of fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, and healthy fats may offer protection from some of the harmful impacts of air pollution. To boost your immunity, make sure you are taking the proper dosages of vitamins. Herb-infused green tea can help counteract some of the side effects.

