    Dreamcatchers: Enhance your bedroom with alluring handmade willow hoop

    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Making dreamcatchers at home can be a fun and creative craft project. Here's a basic guide on how to make a simple dreamcatcher:

    article_image1

    Image: Getty

    Materials You'll Need:

    • A metal or wooden hoop (size of your choice)
    • Suede cord, yarn, or twine
    • Feathers, beads, and decorative elements
    • Scissors
    • Glue (optional)
    • Needle (for threading beads, feathers, etc.)
    • Craft wire (optional)
    • Decorative ribbons or strings
    article_image2

    Image: Getty

    Prepare the Hoop:

    • Take the metal or wooden hoop and decide how you want to decorate it. You can leave it plain or wrap it with suede cord, yarn, or twine for a decorative touch. Secure the starting end with a knot or a small dab of glue.
    article_image3

    Image: Getty

    Create the Webbing:

    • Cut a piece of cord or twine. Start by tying one end to the hoop, leaving a tail to attach decorative elements later.
    • Wrap the cord around the hoop, creating a loop around the top. Pass the cord through the loop and pull it tight. Repeat this process, creating loops around the hoop until you reach the center. This will create the web-like pattern.
    • Once you reach the center, tie off the cord and trim any excess.
    article_image4

    Image: Getty

    Add Decorative Elements:

    • Attach feathers, beads, and other decorative elements to the hanging tails of the hoop. You can do this by threading them onto the cord or twine and securing them with knots.
    • Be creative with your arrangement! You can alternate feathers and beads, and even add small shells, crystals, or charms.
    article_image5

    Image: Getty

    Create Hanging Strings:

    • Cut several lengths of cord, twine, or ribbon to create the hanging strings. These will be attached to the bottom of the dreamcatcher.
    • Tie one end of each string to the bottom of the hoop. You can attach them evenly around the hoop or create a more asymmetrical look.

     

    article_image6

    Image: Getty

    Add More Decorative Elements:

    • Attach feathers, beads, and other decorations to the hanging strings, just like you did for the main hoop.
    article_image7

    Image: Getty

    Finish and Hang:

    • Once you're satisfied with the look of your dreamcatcher, trim any excess cords and make sure everything is securely tied in place.
    • Create a loop at the top of the dreamcatcher for hanging. You can use a piece of cord or twine to make this loop.
    article_image8

    Image: Getty

    Personalize:

    • You can further personalize your dreamcatcher by adding more colors, patterns, or elements that have significance to you.
