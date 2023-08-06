Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dras to Chambal Valley: Know reasons why they are on danger list

    First Published Aug 6, 2023, 6:22 PM IST

    Discover the lesser-known side of India's travel destinations. Learn about 7 high-risk places that demand caution due to geographical challenges or social factors.  Look into the local stories for an adrenaline rush. by Leona Merlin Antony

    article_image1

    Image: Instagram

    India is a hotpot of many famous beautiful destinations. But along with it, there are many places which are dangerous as well. If you are someone who loves a chilling adrenaline rush, these are some places who must definitely give a visit. Whether due to geographical challenges or social factors, these destinations are on the radar of travelers seeking to strike a balance between adventure and safety. 

    article_image2

    Image: Instagram

    1. Dras, Jammu and Kashmir

    Dras experiences extremely cold temperatures, with winters often dropping well below freezing. It is situated at a high altitude, and altitude sickness is a genuine concern for travellers. Therefore, it is challenging to visit this place.

    article_image3

    Image: Instagram

    2. Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh  

    This place is notorious for its treacherous terrain and unpredictable weather conditions. The pass is subject to frequent landslides, making the roads hazardous and sometimes impassable. Sudden snowstorms and avalanches can occur, posing a significant risk to travellers.

     

    article_image4

    Image: Instagram

    3. Dumas Beach, Gujarat

    Dumas Beach in Gujarat has gained a reputation for being dangerous due to a combination of factors that have sparked fear and unease among visitors. It has historical association with cremations. While the paranormal claims remain largely unproven, the fear associated with Dumas Beach is real.

    article_image5

    Image: Instagram

    4. Kuldhara, Rajasthan

    Kuldhara, an abandoned village in Rajasthan, is often considered dangerous due to its haunting history and eerie atmosphere. According to local legends, the village was deserted overnight by its residents who faced persecution from a tyrannical ruler. It is often referred to as the “Ghost Village”. 

    article_image6

    Image: Instagram

    5. Kolli Hill Road, Tamil Nadu

    Kolli Hill Road in Tamil Nadu is considered dangerous due to its steep gradient, hairpin bends, and challenging driving conditions. The road features a series of 70 hairpin bends, making it a roller-coaster-like ride that demands utmost attention from drivers. There is also a local story about a mysterious maiden who is believed to cause disturbances to travelers. 

    article_image7

    Image: Instagram

    6. Chambal Valley

    Chambal Valley in Central India is considered dangerous due to its history of banditry and criminal activities. The region was once notorious for the presence of dacoits (bandits) who engaged in organized crime, including kidnappings and robberies. The rugged terrain, dense forests, and intricate network of ravines provided hiding spots for criminals, making it challenging for law enforcement to operate effectively.

