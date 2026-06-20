1 6 Image Credit : Asianet News

The pot belly of traders/sellers

Let's start with an example. You must have seen the vegetable, fruit, or flower vendors near your house and thought, 'Oh my, they walk for so many kilometres!' They have to roam the streets to earn a living, no matter if it's raining, cold, or sunny. But have you noticed that many of them still have belly fat? You might have even wondered why their big stomach never seems to go away.