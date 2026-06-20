Belly Fat: Daily Walks but No Results? Here’s What Doctors Say!
Ever noticed how even vegetable vendors, who walk all day, have a paunch? Doctors say that while walking and running can help you lose weight overall, you need specific stomach exercises to actually burn that stubborn belly fat.
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Why isn’t the belly fat reducing?
So why is that? If you think daily walking and running is enough to lose weight, you're right, but doctors say it's not enough to lose belly fat. Everyone says you should walk and run daily to lose weight. While you will lose weight if you follow this properly, you may have noticed that your belly fat doesn't budge. Many doctors agree that just walking, running, or jogging won't melt away that paunch.
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Walk Daily for Better Health
It's true that these activities have a lot of health benefits. Doctors even advise people who are overweight or have diabetes, high blood pressure, or heart disease to walk every day. Even healthy people should walk regularly to prevent such problems from cropping up.
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Exercise is important
30 minutes of walking
To lose weight, you must walk for at least 30 minutes every day. Older people can maintain a normal, comfortable pace. Walking after a meal or first thing in the morning is always a good idea.
Morning walk
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