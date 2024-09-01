Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DIY Skincare Tips: 4 Ingredients for a glowing skin boost before your bath

    Women often turn to various creams for beauty enhancement. However, using chemical-laden products can harm skin health. Discover natural, affordable home remedies for a radiant look without the need for expensive treatments.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 1, 2024, 5:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 1, 2024, 5:50 PM IST

    Every woman desires flawless and radiant skin. While not always achievable naturally, many resort to beauty treatments, often with disappointing results. Discover natural alternatives for lasting beauty without relying on harsh chemicals or treatments.

    article_image2

    Turmeric and gram flour, both rich in medicinal properties, are renowned for their beauty benefits. For enhanced skin radiance, apply a paste of turmeric and gram flour before bathing. Always conduct a patch test before use to rule out allergies. Rinse off after 10-15 minutes for glowing skin.

    article_image3

    Cucumber, a health powerhouse, also benefits skin. Its juice, rich in hydrating properties, keeps skin moisturized. Apply freshly extracted cucumber juice to your face before bathing for a refreshing boost.

    article_image4

    Multani mitti, known for its skin-clarifying properties, effectively reduces acne and removes dead skin cells. Create a paste with rose water and apply before bathing for optimal results. However, individuals with dry skin should avoid using Multani mitti.

    article_image5

    Sandalwood, with its cooling properties, soothes irritation and redness. Prepare a paste by mixing sandalwood powder with rose water. Apply 15 minutes before bathing for a refreshing and calming effect.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    What is Type 1.5 Diabetes? Symptoms, causes, and effective treatment options NTI

    What is Type 1.5 Diabetes? Symptoms, causes, and effective treatment options

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why is Lord Ganpati worshipped first in any puja? anr

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Why is Lord Ganpati worshipped first in any puja?

    Key points to consider before buying a water purifier for your home NTI

    Key points to consider before buying a water purifier for your home

    Check your daily horoscope for September 1, 2024: Virgo, Aquarius to have beneficial day; be careful Gemini gcw

    Check your daily horoscope for September 1, 2024: Virgo, Aquarius to have beneficial day; be careful Gemini

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Want to visit Lalbaugcha Raja? Know darshan date, time, LIVE streaming details RBA

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Want to visit Lalbaugcha Raja? Know darshan date, time, LIVE streaming details

    Recent Stories

    Gujarat's flooded streets turn dance floor as locals perform Garba in knee-deep water (Watch) shk

    Gujarat's flooded streets turn dance floor as locals perform Garba in knee-deep water (Watch)

    Kerala: Police search AMMA office in Kochi amid sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam film industry anr

    Kerala: Cops search AMMA office in Kochi amid sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam film industry

    Gujarat floods: Rescuers transport giant crocodile on scooter in viral video (WATCH) AJR

    Gujarat floods: Rescuers transport giant crocodile on scooter in viral video (WATCH)

    Georgina Rodriguez SEXY pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares new pictures RKK

    Georgina Rodríguez SEXY pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend shares new pictures

    French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati offered a whopping Rs 2 crore from porn site after viral Olympics moment shk

    French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati offered over Rs 2 crore from porn site after viral Olympics moment

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon