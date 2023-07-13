Dear adults, here are 5 ways in which you can protect your oral health

In India, dental care is frequently viewed as a cosmetic practise, and medical health insurance rarely pays for the necessary treatments.



Image: Getty Images

Your teeth will last the rest of your life. Here are some actions you can do to keep your mouth healthy and your teeth strong.

Image: Getty Images

Purchase a fluoride-free, clean brand of toothpaste. Many harsh chemicals included in toothpastes used in large quantities can exacerbate diseases including ulcers and irritated gums.

Image: Getty Images

Dentures and mouth guards serve as bacterial and fungal havens. Make sure you thoroughly clean them before and after usage and ask your dentist for a cleaning solution.



Image: Getty Images

As you age, your gums naturally recede, which can lead to tooth loss. Make sure to massage your gums with coconut oil using your fingertips, or if that seems dull, try an excellent electric toothbrush with a gum-massage setting.



Image: Getty Images

Flossing, before or after brushing is good for health. By doing this, you can avoid having gums that are constantly inflamed from food particles that have gotten lodged between your teeth.

Image: Getty Images

Medication side effects, smoking, or decreased saliva production can all lead to dry mouth and ulcers, which raise the risk of infection. Keep yourself hydrated and seek advice from your dentist.



Image: Getty Images

Do not use any tobacco products. If you smoke, quit. Limit alcoholic drinks. Ask your doctor for a different medicine if the one you're taking makes you have dry mouth.