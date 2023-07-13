Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dear adults, here are 5 ways in which you can protect your oral health

    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 7:22 PM IST

    In India, dental care is frequently viewed as a cosmetic practise, and medical health insurance rarely pays for the necessary treatments.
     

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Your teeth will last the rest of your life. Here are some actions you can do to keep your mouth healthy and your teeth strong. 

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    Purchase a fluoride-free, clean brand of toothpaste. Many harsh chemicals included in toothpastes used in large quantities can exacerbate diseases including ulcers and irritated gums.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    Dentures and mouth guards serve as bacterial and fungal havens. Make sure you thoroughly clean them before and after usage and ask your dentist for a cleaning solution.
     

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    As you age, your gums naturally recede, which can lead to tooth loss. Make sure to massage your gums with coconut oil using your fingertips, or if that seems dull, try an excellent electric toothbrush with a gum-massage setting.
     

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    Flossing, before or after brushing is good for health. By doing this, you can avoid having gums that are constantly inflamed from food particles that have gotten lodged between your teeth. 

    article_image6

    Image: Getty Images

    Medication side effects, smoking, or decreased saliva production can all lead to dry mouth and ulcers, which raise the risk of infection. Keep yourself hydrated and seek advice from your dentist.
     

    article_image7

    Image: Getty Images

    Do not use any tobacco products. If you smoke, quit. Limit alcoholic drinks. Ask your doctor for a different medicine if the one you're taking makes you have dry mouth. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    5 ways how Lemons are incredible for your Health vma eai

    5 ways how Lemons are incredible for your Health

    Anti-Ageing to Rejuvenation: 5 Skin benefits of Black Coffee vma eai

    Anti-Ageing to Rejuvenation: 5 Skin benefits of Black Coffee

    7 Liver-friendly foods for optimal health: Nourish your Liver naturally MSW EAI

    7 Liver-friendly foods for optimal health: Nourish your Liver naturally

    Mood enhancer to stress reliever: 5 benefits of using bath salts ATG EAI

    Mood enhancer to stress reliever: 5 benefits of using bath salts

    Black Mamba to King Cobra: 7 most dangerous snakes in the world MSW EAI

    Black Mamba to King Cobra: 7 most dangerous snakes in the world

    Recent Stories

    5 ways how Lemons are incredible for your Health vma eai

    5 ways how Lemons are incredible for your Health

    Amit Shah at G20 Terrorists may exploit Metaverse; Hawala to Crypto Currency shift a concern

    Amit Shah at G20: 'Terrorists may exploit Metaverse; Hawala to Crypto Currency shift a concern'

    5 captivating monsoon destinations in Karnataka to explore vkp

    5 captivating monsoon destinations in Karnataka to explore

    Anti-Ageing to Rejuvenation: 5 Skin benefits of Black Coffee vma eai

    Anti-Ageing to Rejuvenation: 5 Skin benefits of Black Coffee

    Does intermittent fasting prevent Alzheimers disease? ADC

    Does intermittent fasting prevent Alzheimer’s disease?

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants AJR

    WATCH: Indian diaspora welcomes PM Modi in Paris with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' chants

    Video Icon
    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact WATCH AJR

    Historic Red Fort inundated as Yamuna River overflows, Delhi braces for impact | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi receives guard of honour in Paris; welcomed with Indian national anthem

    Video Icon
    Bihar RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided WATCH AJR

    Bihar: RPF Police arrests man for doing cartwheels at railway platform; internet divided | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot WATCH AJR

    Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

    Video Icon