Vines are an easy way to make any garden, terrace, or balcony look attractive. But if you let them grow wild, they can look quite messy. With the right shaping and support, you can give plants like Money Plant, Bougainvillea, Madhumalti, Clematis, and Juhi a fantastic look. People are now going beyond just planting; they are shaping their vines into trendy designs. Let's check out some cool ideas to give your climbing plants a beautiful shape.