1 4 Image Credit : pinterest

Decorate your home with an iron cage

Everyone has pots and hanging planters at home. They make your garden or balcony look beautiful and even give it a royal touch. But city homes are getting smaller, and there's often no space for 10-15 pots. So, why not try something unique? Almost every house has an old birdcage, which once housed a pet. Even if the bird is gone, the memories remain. You can create new memories by turning this iron cage into a flower planter. It costs almost nothing and takes very little effort. You can use it as a hanging basket, for room decor, or even to decorate your main door.