Birdcage Planter: Turn That Old Birdcage Into A Stunning Decor Piece For ₹0!
Got an old birdcage lying around in the scrap pile? Turn it into a beautiful flower planter! Here's a guide on which plants to use and how to do this cool DIY garden decor.
Decorate your home with an iron cage
How to turn a cage into a planter
When you plan to use a birdcage as a planter, first check its strength and design. If you have an old iron cage at home, that's great. Otherwise, you can buy a new one made of plastic, resin, or galvanized steel. The design is very important because that's what makes it special. You can pick a French-style cage, a round-domed one, or a simple, sober-looking cage. Also Read- Balcony Garden: 5 Hanging Plants You Can Grow in Coconut Shells for Free!
How to plant in a cage?
You can't put soil directly into the cage. For the base, you should use a liner like coco fibre, coconut coir, sphagnum moss, or even a jute cloth. Note- Coconut coir is the best option for making a cage planter. It soaks up water well and doesn't spoil quickly. You can use it for both landscape and vertical arrangements.
Which plants can be put in a cage?
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