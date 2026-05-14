Love plants but hate spending on pots? Your kitchen holds the secret! We've got 5 super easy and budget-friendly DIY ideas to turn old utensils into unique planters for your indoor and outdoor green buddies.

So, you love having plants around, but the thought of buying new pots all the time is a drain on your wallet and your time? Well, it's time for some classic Indian jugaad. They say an Indian kitchen has a solution for every problem, right? So why not use those old, broken, or unused utensils as planters? From a tawa to a pan, here are 5 unique planter ideas that will make your indoor and outdoor plants look amazing.

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Aluminium Utensil Planter Idea

Every kitchen has some aluminium utensils. If you have a broken bowl or an old tawa, you can make a quirky planter like this. First, take a deep bowl and carefully make a hole at the bottom with a hammer so water can drain out. You can place it on an old pan to give it some height. Now, slowly fill it with light, moist soil. Since there isn't much space, avoid plants with deep roots. Instead, you can plant succulents, herbs, or trailing plants. This setup is perfect for both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Kettle Planter

In the old days, people used glass or metal kettles to store tea. If you have one lying around, pull it out of the storeroom and turn it into a planter. Plants in regular soil might rot in it, so it's better to plant succulents in a mix of sand and pebbles. You can even tie a rope around it to create a cool hanging planter. It's a great choice for any spot, whether inside or outside your house.

Also read: Suitcase Planter: Don't Junk That Old Bag! Turn It Into A Cool Garden Planter

Wall Planter Scenery with Cups

People often throw away glass cups as soon as they get a small crack. Instead, you can use them to create a beautiful wall nursery. First, collect 10-12 old cups with their saucers and hang them on a wall using a wooden board. Now, plant succulents in them using sand and pebbles. They don't spoil easily and make your home look beautiful. If you don't have much time for plant care, this is a great option for unique home decor.

Also read: DIY Planters: Don't Break Your Gullak! Turn Your Old Piggy Bank into Cool Planter

Hanging Curry Spoon Planter

Wooden utensils are very common in every kitchen these days. They look aesthetic and are budget-friendly. You can tie them to a wooden stick near a window to give them a hanging planter look. Small succulents or water plants grow very well in them.

Colander Bowl Hanging Basket

You can use colourful colanders to make beautiful hanging baskets. The best part is that they already have holes, which work perfectly for water drainage. You can plant colourful flowers or creepers in them. They will surely add to the beauty of your home, both indoors and outdoors.