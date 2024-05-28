Craving for a monsoon ride from Bengaluru? 'Scotland of India', Kodagu is calling you: see 8 captivating PICS

Madikeri in Kodagu, known as the "Kashmir of Karnataka" and the "City of Fog," is enveloped in dense mist during the rainy season, attracting tourists with its enchanting allure. Despite past travel disruptions due to landslides, Kodagu has regained its natural beauty, offering travellers serene, foggy landscapes and vibrant greenery along the journey from Bengaluru.

Vighnesh Bhootanakadu, Kannadaprabha

Madikeri in Kodagu district, affectionately known as the 'Kashmir of Karnataka' and widely popular as the 'Scotland of India' is now shrouded in dense fog with the onset of the rainy season. Over the past three to four years, Madikeri's reputation as the "City of Fog" has become well-established.

'The City of Fog' aptly describes Madikeri during the rainy season, when a thick, ethereal mist blankets the town. This year, the fog has descended even before the rains began, drawing tourists with its enchanting allure.

Previously, travellers to Coorg from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and other regions had to cut their trips short due to landslides in Kodagu.



Over the last three to four years, the number of visitors to Kodagu had dwindled. Some attributed the persistent fog to deforestation in the area.

However, the truth lies elsewhere. The landslides in Kodagu, triggered by floods, were nature's way of restoring balance. Now, after three or four years, Kodagu has reclaimed its natural splendour.

The state experienced a favourable pre-monsoon season in the first week of May, following the scorching heat of April. As a result, Mother Earth has been donning a vibrant green saree for the past 15 days. As you journey from Bengaluru to Kodagu, the mist begins to fall as soon as you cross the border at Kushalanagar. Travelling through the hills, the road often disappears into the thick fog.

The mist envelops this green saree of Mother Earth like delicate jasmine flowers. At times, the fog is dense; at others, it lifts, creating a captivating play of mist in Madikeri.

On the way to Madikeri, motorists can slow down, pause, and immerse themselves in the serene embrace of nature, savouring its unparalleled beauty.