Want to Control Diabetes? Add THIS Item While Cooking Rice for Better Blood Sugar Control
Okra with rice benefits: People with diabetes and who are overweight are often scared to eat rice because it's high in carbohydrates. But you don't have to worry anymore. You can eat rice and still keep your blood sugar levels in check.
Add a little okra
It's true that eating rice increases carbs in the body. But by following a few tips, you can prevent this. You can also control your blood sugar and weight gain. Just add a little okra to the rice while cooking.
Sugar level won't increase
Yes. Adding okra to rice not only cooks it faster but also turns it into a medicine. Dr. Santosh Jacob mentioned on his Instagram page that eating rice cooked with okra helps keep blood sugar levels from rising and stays in control.
Absorbed in the rice
When you add okra while cooking rice, its natural gel coats every grain. Plus, all the nutrients, vitamins, and fiber from the okra get absorbed by the rice. Eating rice cooked this way makes it easier to digest.
Digestion process speeds up
When okra's fiber mixes with rice, it speeds up digestion. It keeps blood sugar levels stable. This rice acts as a prebiotic and improves gut health.
Nutrients in okra
Okra is very low in calories. The magnesium, folate, fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins C and K1 in okra are great for our health. They boost heart health and lower blood sugar levels.
Weight control
When okra is cooked with rice, its nutrients mix in. Eating this rice aids digestion. It keeps you feeling full for a long time. This is very helpful for those who want to lose or manage their weight.
