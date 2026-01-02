Health Guide: 6 Everyday Foods That Are Secretly Destroying Your Gut Health
The gut breaks down food and absorbs nutrients from what you eat. Plus, a healthy gut helps with immune function, mental health, and metabolism.
The gut breaks down food and absorbs nutrients. A healthy gut also supports immune function, mental health, and metabolism. What you eat directly impacts your gut microbiome.
Eating a balanced diet with various foods and nutrients nourishes gut bacteria. On the other hand, some foods can harm gut health. Let's look at what those foods are...
Processed and fried foods can harm gut health. Foods like chips, fast food, and donuts are high in unhealthy fats and sugar, which can destroy gut bacteria and cause inflammation.
Sugar and artificial sweeteners can affect the gut. Sugar feeds harmful microbes in the gut, while sweeteners can cause digestive issues.
Excessive alcohol consumption can harm not only the gut but also the liver. It can also interfere with nutrient absorption.
High intake of red meat is linked to inflammation and the production of harmful compounds (TMAO). Fatty foods like red meat can cause bloating or discomfort.
For those with lactose intolerance, excessive dairy products can cause bloating and gas.
