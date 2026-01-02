Oil Bath Benefits Explained: Apply This Oil to Avoid THESE Common Health Problems
Oil Bath: During winter, there's a higher chance of catching various illnesses quickly. It's said that taking an oil bath is good for boosting immunity. In Siddha medicine, bathing with sesame oil holds great importance.
Applying oil to the body
As seasons change, strengthen your immunity for winter. Siddha medicine suggests an ancient, effective oil bath method to boost immunity and strengthen the senses. It's even backed by AYUSH.
What is Siddha medicine
Siddha, an ancient medicine system, includes oil baths. Apply sesame oil or ghee to your body and head, let it sit for 30 mins, then wash off with a traditional herbal powder.
Benefits of an oil bath
Try an oil bath every 4 days to boost immunity and prevent colds. It strengthens muscles, nerves, and softens skin. Experts say it also reduces stress. Aim for at least once a week.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.