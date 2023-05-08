Consume these three cooling drinks to balance body temperature during heat stroke

People are more likely to get heat stroke as the temperature rises. Let us know what the patient should consume if a person has or is suffering from heat stroke in the summer.

Image: Youtube Video Still, Pexels

What to give to a heat stroke patient: The arrival of summer has raised the danger of heat stroke among people. The scenario is that you might suddenly become a victim of heat stroke. The cause of this is a temperature imbalance. Yes, once the body temperature is out of balance, the danger of heat stroke rises. In such a circumstance, the question arises: what should get provided to the patient in the case of heat stroke, or what can get consumed in the case of heat stroke? Because one minor action can spare you from all of its severe effects. Here are three cooling drinks to balance body temperature during heat strokes.

Image: Pexels

1. Salt-sugar water: If you understand the process of heat stroke, you see a lack of electrolytes in your body as the entire body is dehydrated. During this, the body temperature is not withstanding the external temperature. It becomes a victim of heatstroke. In such a situation, salt and sugar water can be a good home remedy to tackle heat stroke. Actually, it is an electrolyte drink. So, immediately add sugar and salt to 1 glass of water. Keep a little more salt and give it to the patient.

Image: Youtube Video Still

2. Aam Panna: Mango panna has been a home remedy for heat stroke since ancient days. Actually, this is the easiest way to remove dehydration in the body. Secondly, it fills the nerves and muscles with strength and helps to balance the temperature in the body. So, if someone suffers from heat stroke, give him aam panna.

Image: Freepik