5 5 Image Credit : Google

How to reduce your DMart bill

Basically, if you want a calm and planned shopping trip at DMart, try going on weekdays, especially in the morning. But remember, there's no single rule for all stores. The crowd and offers depend on the store's location, stock, local shopping habits, and any special sales that day. So, it's always best to check prices on the app and go with a list. Most importantly, buy only what you actually need, not just because there's a discount. This will save you both time and money.