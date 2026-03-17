Don’t Put These Foods in the Fridge: Common Mistakes That Ruin Freshness
We often store everything in the fridge thinking it keeps food fresh, but some everyday items actually spoil faster when refrigerated. Here’s a look at common foods you should never keep inside your fridge.
Oil
Never, ever store cooking oil in the fridge. The cold temperature makes the oil thicken and can totally change its texture and taste. Just keep it on the kitchen shelf.
Onion
You should always avoid keeping onions in the fridge. The damp and cold environment inside makes them soft and they spoil much faster. A dry, airy basket is their best friend.
Garlic
It's best to keep garlic out of the refrigerator. The moisture inside can cause mould to grow on the cloves, making them spoil very quickly. Just leave them out in the open.
Potato
The extreme cold inside a fridge can make potatoes spoil faster. So, it's a good idea to avoid storing them there. A cool, dark pantry is the perfect spot for them.
Banana
When you keep bananas in the fridge, they tend to ripen and turn black much faster. It's always better to store them at room temperature to keep them fresh for longer.
Tomato
You should store tomatoes in a cool place without any moisture. Keeping them at room temperature is the best way to preserve their natural flavour and texture.
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