Stop Using Overnight Dough from the Fridge — It Can Make You Sick!
Leftover Dough: Kneaded dough should never be kept for more than 2-3 hours. You should always eat chapatis made from fresh dough. This is also beneficial for your health.
Harmful to health
Doctors say eating leftover rice is good for health. But eating chapatis made from dough kneaded the night before will harm you. Never store leftover dough in the fridge.
Eat chapatis made from fresh dough
Using refrigerated dough can cause many health issues. Kneaded dough shouldn't be kept for over 2-3 hours. Always eat chapatis from fresh dough, as it's healthier.
What problems can occur?
Bacteria can easily grow in refrigerated dough. People knead dough at night to save time, unknowingly inviting diseases. Let's look at the problems of using refrigerated dough.
Constipation
Eating chapatis from old dough can cause digestive issues. The bacteria can lead to stomach pain, constipation, gas, and indigestion.
Food Poisoning
Fermentation begins 3-4 hours after kneading. This allows bacteria to grow in the dough, which can lead to food poisoning.
Weak immune system
Old dough has high bacteria and low nutrients. Eating it can weaken your immune system and increase your risk of infection.
Note...
To stay healthy, always eat chapatis made from fresh dough. They taste much better than those from old dough, which have less flavor.