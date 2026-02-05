Storing Chicken and Mutton for Weeks: Expert Fridge Tips You Must Follow
Chicken Storage Tips: With a busy lifestyle, it's not always possible to run to the store, so people often buy meat in bulk and stick it in the fridge. If you do this, here's what you really need to know.
Do you stock up by the kilo?
Many people buy meat in bulk for the week due to busy schedules. If you stock up on chicken or mutton in your fridge, there are some important things you need to know.
It's best to eat it within two days of buying.
Nutritionists warn that after 48 hours in the fridge, raw meat loses nutrients and becomes a breeding ground for bacteria. It's safest to cook meat within two days of buying it.
What is the right way to store it?
Follow these tips for storing meat:
*Clean it right away.
*Use airtight containers.
*A deep freezer is better.
*Never refreeze thawed meat; it's dangerous.
How to tell if it's gone bad?
If you notice these changes in the meat you've stored, throw it away immediately..
*The meat turns from red to gray or green.
*A strong or rotten smell.
*The meat feels slimy on the surface.
What happens if you eat it?
Eating contaminated or spoiled meat can cause food poisoning. This can lead to vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach pain. It can also cause long-term gastrointestinal problems.
