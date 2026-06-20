Looking for the perfect wishes for Jamai Sasthi 2026? We've got you covered with over 20 heartfelt messages for your dear son-in-law. On this special day, mothers-in-law pray to Maa Sasthi for the well-being of their daughters and sons-in-law. Use these lovely messages to share your warm wishes and love.

According to the calendar, Jamai Sasthi will be celebrated on Saturday, 20th June 2026. This day falls on the sixth day (Shasthi tithi) of the Shukla Paksha in the Jyeshtha month. It's a special day when mothers-in-law pray for the well-being of their daughters and sons-in-law. Here are over 20 wishes you can send to your dear son-in-law on this auspicious morning.

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1. Happy Jamai Sasthi! May all your dreams and wishes come true.

2. Hope this special day becomes even more beautiful for you. Happy Jamai Sasthi!

3. May your home be filled with happiness this year. Happy Jamai Sasthi!

4. May we get to celebrate this day every year. Happy Jamai Sasthi!

5. I pray to Maa Sasthi to always keep you and our entire family well. Have a blessed Jamai Sasthi.

6. This special day is all about praying for your well-being. Live a long and happy life. Happy Jamai Sasthi!

7. May all sorrows stay a hundred miles away from your life. Happy Jamai Sasthi!

8. On this special day, may all the desires of your heart be fulfilled. Happy Jamai Sasthi.

9. May your life shine as bright as the sun. Happy Jamai Sasthi!

10. Wishing you success in every step of your life. Happy Jamai Sasthi!

11. May every day be filled with joy and happiness. Happy Jamai Sasthi!

12. On this beautiful day of Jamai Sasthi, sending you my best wishes.

13. Wishing the entire family a very Happy Jamai Sasthi.

14. May our son-in-law be the pride of our home, and may Maa Sasthi's blessings always be upon him. Happy Jamai Sasthi!

15. Jamai Sasthi is a day for sweets, feasting, and love. Hope you have a wonderful day! Happy Jamai Sasthi.

16. Welcome, son-in-law! May you always bring joy to everyone's hearts. Happy Jamai Sasthi.

17. On this holy day of Jyeshtha, I pray for your long life. Happy Jamai Sasthi!

18. By the grace of Maa Sasthi, may all of life's troubles disappear. Best wishes for Jamai Sasthi.

19. Happy Jamai Sasthi! Hope you have a day filled with immense joy.

20. Thank you for completing our family. Happy Jamai Sasthi!

21. On this sacred day of Jamai Sasthi, I pray for your good health and long life.

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