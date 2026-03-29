Think gardening is an expensive hobby? Think again! Here’s how you can create a lush green balcony using kitchen scraps and simple tricks, all for free. These tips are easy, cheap, and they actually work.

Many people believe that gardening is a hobby for the rich. But that's not true at all! With a little bit of smart thinking, you can turn even a small balcony into a beautiful garden without spending any money. All you need is some clever planning. These zero-rupee tips will help you make even a 10x10 balcony lush and green.

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How to Start Your Home Garden for Free?

Grow a new plant from a cutting

The best time to grow new plants is from summer through the monsoon season. Instead of buying from a nursery, you can ask for help from a local park or neighbours who have plants. A small cutting is all you need to get a new plant started.

Also read: Small Balcony Garden Ideas: 10 Plants That Need Minimal Space

You'll find seeds in your kitchen

An Indian kitchen feels incomplete without vegetables, right? And these veggies often have seeds. You can easily take seeds from tomatoes, coriander, and chillies to grow your own plants. This method will give you great results without costing a paisa.

How to make your own compost at home?

Instead of buying expensive fertilisers or vermicompost, you can make your own rich compost. Just use wet kitchen waste like fruit and vegetable peels. This not only makes your soil fertile but also saves you a lot of money. You should definitely give it a try.

Also read: Balcony Gardening: 10 Benefits Why Creating a Green Corner at Home Matters

Get liquid fertiliser from your food

Sometimes, you might notice that the growth of your plants has stopped. People often suggest using a liquid fertiliser to fix this, but it can be quite expensive to buy. A great alternative is to use the water left over from washing rice or boiling potatoes.

Plant many plants in one pot

If you don't have much space for gardening, don't invest in lots of small pots. Instead, get one large pot and plant several smaller plants in it. This makes the most of your space and also helps reduce the growth of weeds.

Try plant swapping

This is a fantastic way to do gardening without spending any money. Just swap plants with your neighbours or friends who also love gardening. You can give them the plants you have in excess, and get new ones from them in return. This way, your garden will keep growing with new varieties, all for free!