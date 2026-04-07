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Induction Stove: Using an induction stove? These mistakes can crack the glass top for sure
With gas prices shooting up, more and more people are switching to induction cooktops. But if you don't use them carefully, you could end up with a cracked glass top or a dead stove. Here are some simple tips to avoid that.
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How to use an induction stove?
Many people are buying induction stoves because they are affordable and a good alternative when gas is expensive. But most don't know how to use them properly. Wrong usage can easily crack the glass top or make the stove stop working altogether. Let's look at what not to do.
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Induction stove cleaning tips
Many of us have a habit of cleaning the stove right after cooking. But with an induction, you must wait for it to cool down completely. Spilling water on a hot surface will create stubborn stains that are tough to remove and can even slow down your cooking. Always check the heat indicator light and unplug the stove before you start cleaning.
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Do not use a scrubber
If something spills, wipe it immediately with a damp cloth to stop it from drying and hardening. For sticky stuff like sugar or coffee, spray a mix of equal parts vinegar and water, wait 10 minutes, and then wipe it clean. Never scrub the glass top with a rough scrubber like you would a vessel. This will cause scratches and damage the stove over time.
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Be careful with the switches
This is very important. If you see any cracks near the control switches, you need to replace the stove immediately. Using it is extremely risky, and you can't predict when an accident might happen. For your safety, get a new one as soon as you spot such damage.
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