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Summer Fashion: 6 cool cotton sleeveless blouses for teachers

This summer, beat the heat in style. Here are 6 cotton sleeveless blouse designs that are perfect for teachers who want to stay comfortable and chic.
lifestyle Jun 09 2026
Author: Indrakshi Samanta Image Credits:INSTAGRAM
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Cutout Design Cotton Blouse

School teachers can wear a cutout design cotton blouse to look fashionable and get some relief from the heat. It's a modern twist on a classic.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM
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Turtle Neck Cotton Blouse

Turtle neck cotton blouses look quite fancy. You can easily pair them with any cotton saree for a sophisticated look.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM
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Collar Embroidery Sleeveless Blouse

Get ready by pairing a collar embroidery sleeveless blouse with a plain saree. Light floral embroidery on such blouses gives a very elegant look.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM
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Gotapatti Work V-Neck Blouse

You can also opt for gotapatti work on your cotton blouse. These blouses pair beautifully with both plain and lightly embellished sarees.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM
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Striped Blouse

For a timeless look, choose a sleeveless striped cotton blouse. Just pair it with any plain cotton saree to get ready in minutes.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM
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Printed V-Neck Cotton Blouse

Choose a black base for your printed V-neck cotton blouse. You can easily pair a blouse like this with any saree and look absolutely beautiful.

Image credits: INSTAGRAM

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