School teachers can wear a cutout design cotton blouse to look fashionable and get some relief from the heat. It's a modern twist on a classic.
Turtle neck cotton blouses look quite fancy. You can easily pair them with any cotton saree for a sophisticated look.
Get ready by pairing a collar embroidery sleeveless blouse with a plain saree. Light floral embroidery on such blouses gives a very elegant look.
You can also opt for gotapatti work on your cotton blouse. These blouses pair beautifully with both plain and lightly embellished sarees.
For a timeless look, choose a sleeveless striped cotton blouse. Just pair it with any plain cotton saree to get ready in minutes.
Choose a black base for your printed V-neck cotton blouse. You can easily pair a blouse like this with any saree and look absolutely beautiful.
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