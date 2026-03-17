Gas cylinder versus induction cooktop: Is cooking on an induction stove really cheaper than using gas? We break down the costs, power consumption, and the pros and cons to help you figure out which option is more budget-friendly for your home.

Gas Cylinder vs Induction Cooktop: With the recent tensions between Iran, Israel, and the US, gas cylinder prices have shot up by ₹60. This has led to black marketing and hoarding, making it difficult for many people to get their hands on a cylinder. Because of these problems, a lot of people are quickly switching to induction cooktops, which run on electricity. This has sparked a debate: many believe induction is a cheaper, modern option, while others swear by the good old gas cylinder. The truth is, your actual expense depends on several things, like your local electricity rates, the price of a gas cylinder, and how much you cook every day. So, it's important to figure out which option is actually lighter on the wallet.

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The Cost of Cooking with a Gas Cylinder

In India, a domestic LPG cylinder generally costs between ₹900 and ₹1100, though the price can vary from city to city. For an average family, one cylinder lasts for about 25 to 30 days. This means the daily cooking cost comes to around ₹30-₹40. That's why, for long-term use, many households still consider gas a more affordable choice.

Also read- LPG Crisis? Follow These 7 Tips to Use an Induction Cooker Safely

How Much Electricity Does an Induction Cooktop Use?

An induction cooktop typically uses between 1200 and 2000 watts of power. If a person cooks for about 1 to 1.5 hours daily on an induction stove, they might use around 40 to 60 units of electricity in a month. If your electricity rate is ₹7–₹8 per unit, your monthly bill for cooking alone could be anywhere from ₹280 to ₹480. Of course, if you cook for longer, this cost will go up.

So, Which Option Can Get More Expensive?

If your electricity tariff is high and you use the induction cooktop for long hours, it can definitely end up being more expensive than a gas cylinder. On the other hand, in places where electricity is cheap, or where you get 150-200 units free, like in Delhi and Bihar, or if you use solar power, induction cooking can be much more economical. So, the final cost really depends on your local electricity rates and your cooking habits.

Pros and Cons: Induction vs. Gas

Cooking on a gas stove is fast, follows the traditional method, and doesn't depend on electricity. However, there's always the risk of the cylinder running out unexpectedly, and you need to be careful about safety. On the other hand, an induction cooktop is a safe, clean, and modern option. But it has its own requirements: you need special induction-friendly cookware and a reliable, continuous power supply.

Also read- LPG Finished? 5 Quick Dishes You Can Cook on Induction

What's the Right Choice for You?

If you cook a lot every day and live in an area with high electricity rates, a gas cylinder might still be the more budget-friendly option. However, for small families, students in hostels, or in places where electricity is cheap, an induction cooktop could be more convenient and affordable. The best choice is the one that fits your budget and your lifestyle.